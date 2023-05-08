0
It still hurts me - Stephen Ahorlu on 2010 World Cup exit

Stephen Ahorlu Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Stephen Ahorlu

Mon, 8 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Stephen Ahorlu has disclosed that he is yet to overcome the pain of Ghana's heart-breaking exit from the 2010 World Cup semi-finals.

The Black Stars were on the brink history as first African country to play in the semi-final of the World Cup but Asamoah Gyan missed a crucial penalty against Uruguay.

Reflecting on the disappointment during an interview with Radio Gold Sports, Ahorlu, who was a part of the Ghana squad, said he still gets flashbacks from that tournament.

"What I can remember is the knock-stage penalty we had with Uruguay. I thought definitely we were going to qualify for the semifinal but unfortunately, we couldn't reach there. So if I remember that, it pains me very much," the former Ghana goalkeeper said.

Following his retirement from professional football, Ahorlu took on the role of goalkeepers' trainer for Hearts of Lions and was crucial in their return to the Ghana Premier League.

