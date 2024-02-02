It took Kudus some time to settle in against Bournemouth - West Ham Manager

David Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes praised Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus for his contribution to West Ham's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League clash at the London Stadium.

The match saw Dominic Solanke giving Bournemouth an early lead in the third minute, countered by James War-Prowse's penalty goal for the Hammers in the 61st minute.



Kudus, fouled inside the penalty box, earned the crucial penalty that allowed Ward-Prowse to level the score.



In the post-game press conference, Moyes acknowledged Kudus' recent involvement with Ghana's Black Stars at the 2023 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire, citing it as a factor in Kudus' slower start in the game after returning from the continental championship.

Moyes said, "We didn’t find any rhythm to it at all. Even Mo coming back from the Africa Cup of Nations, it took a bit of time for him to find his level. He got us a penalty kick later on."



Kudus played the full 90 minutes against Bournemouth in his first start after returning from the 2023 AFCON, where he had an impactful performance for Ghana despite their early exit from the competition.