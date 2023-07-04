0
It took a long time but I'm glad it finally happened - Edmund Addo on delayed Red Star Belgrade move

Edmund Addo FzJbQjsWcAQjgG0 Ghana midfielder, Edmund Addo

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Edmund Addo has expressed excitement after his delayed move to Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

The 23-year-old was close to signing for the club a year ago but things didn't go as planned and the move failed.

This summer, the move finally happened and he is excited it has finally happened.

"It took a long time, and I'm glad I'm finally here. The interest lasted a while, and I'm proud... I will do my best to repeat the good performances and do everything I did against Red Star and Real Madrid," he recalled his best displays from Sheriff.

Edmund Addo made 16 appearances for Spartak Subotica after joining them in the January transfer window, providing one assist.

He has been named in Chris Hughton's Black Stars squad for the June 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar but was an unused substitute as Ghana drew goalless against the bottom side in the group.

