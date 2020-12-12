It was a difficult game against Legon Cities - Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu says his team faced tougher opposition in their Ghana Premier League matchday five game against Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

The Porcupine Warriors emerged victorious on the day kind courtesy of a 10th-minute strike from Osman Ibrahim who scored the only goal of the game in the first half.



He tapped the ball into the net from Patrick Asmah's cross as the Legon Cities defense went to sleep.



It was a tricky tie for the Porcupine Warriors as Legon Cities proved tough customers on the day but were poor upfront after missing lots of chances.



Speaking during a post-match interview, Maxwell Konadu admitted the game was tough.



“It was a very difficult game but our boys showed that they were ready to take the three points. When the going got tough, they really did everything to make sure that Legon Cities didn’t score and that for me is the most important thing.

"A good team is a team that at least the day that they don’t play the best, it still manages to secure the three points. I think it’s positive,” he concluded.



Asante Kotoko broke their winless run with this win after amassing two points on matchday one and two against Techiman Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea.







