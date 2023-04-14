0
It was a good feeling - Patrick Kpozo recount playing at Old Trafford

Patrick Kpozo 3456.png Black Stars left-back Patrick Kpozo

Fri, 14 Apr 2023

Black Stars left-back Patrick Kpozo has said he felt good while playing at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

The Sheriff Tiraspol defender lasted the whole game when his side lost 3-0 to Manchester United in October 2022.

Speaking in an interview on GhanaWeb's Sports Check, he it was normal for him because he played at Arsenal's Emirate Stadium which has a similar ambiance.

"I think it was a good feeling. It's not only Old Trafford, I've gone to Arsenal before and I've seen the fans and I played against Real Sociedad which is also big with a lot of fans. I think it was normal, for me it was normal," he said.

Despite the defeat, Patrick Kpozo had a decent game against Man United as people commended him for marking Antony out of the game.

The former Inter Allies man earned his debut call-up in March for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

