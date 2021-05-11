It was a hard fought victory against King Faisal - Coach Samuel Boadu

Coach Samuel Boadu

Coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has admitted that King Faisal gave then a hard time in Sunday's 2-0 victory.

Accra Hearts of Oak beat King Faisal but the first half ended goalless as King Faisal gave the phobians a tough time before two second-half goals from Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and Daniel Afriyie Barnie gave the home side all three points.



King Faisal felt they had been awarded a penalty as Fataw Mohammed fouled Zuberu Ibrahim but the referee ignored as he waved play on to the chagrin of the Faisal players and bench.



The home side came in stronger in the second half and Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored the opener in the 57th minute after some good work from Daniel Barnie.



The Ghana U-20 star dribbled his way on the left flank before Salifu Ibrahim dink a neat pass over the top before he centred for Kwadwo Obeng Jnr to tap home.



Hearts of Oak put the final nail in the King Faisal coffin as they springed the offside trap before Daniel Barnie tapped home in the 88th minute.

Speaking after the game, the former Medeama trainer says his side were given hard time by the struggling club but says they will not change their approach heading into the next game.



"It was a hard-fought victory. King Faisal gave us a very difficult game but we psyched ourselves to win this one at all cost and you could see that determination from the players too."



"We are going to use the same approach heading into our next game which is away and hopefully we will pick a point from there."



Hearts of Oak will travel to play Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on matchday 24.