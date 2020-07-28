Sports News

It was a mistake to leave Hertha Berlin - KP Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng

Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has hinted that it was a wrong decision to have left Hertha Berlin at the beginning of his career.

Having commenced his career as a young footballer at the German Bundesliga club, Kevin-Prince Boateng later left the club to sign for English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspurs.



Having spent more than a decade playing for several top clubs in the Major European leagues, KP Boateng wants to retire at his boyhood club Hertha Berlin.



“It was a mistake to leave Hertha. It is my home I should have stayed there to pay back what Hertha did for me”, he said in an interview with Sports magazine Socrates.

According to the 33-year-old forward, he will gladly accept a return to Hertha Berlin in a heartbeat when they come calling.



"When your home club calls, it is not easy to say 'No'. Especially at our age when it will soon be over”, Boateng said.



The Ghana international remains adamant on ending his career at Hertha Berlin together with his brother and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng.

