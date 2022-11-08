It was a mistake to vote for Qatar to host World Cup - Former FIFA president

Former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter

Former president of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA), Sepp Blatter, has said that the football outfit made a mistake by awarding the World Cup hosting rights to Qatar in 2010.

Qatar in 2010 were awarded the right to host the 2022 Mundial by FIFA after beating off competition from Japan, the United States of America, South Korea, and Australia.



However, after investing $200 billion to host the tournament and with 12 days to start the biggest sporting festival, Sepp Blatter during a trial at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland, has said they made a mistake.



"The selection of Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake and I assume the responsibility as the FIFA president at the time," Sepp Blatter said via Tages-Anzeiger.



"The choice was bad. It is too small of a country. Football and the World Cup are too big for it," he added.

He added FIFA in 2012 amended the criteria it used to select host countries in light of concerns over the working conditions at tournament-related construction sites in Qatar.



