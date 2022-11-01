It was a mixed feeling - Olele on Asamoah Gyan’s famous penalty miss in 2010

The moment Gyan's strike went against the crossbar in 2010

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingston has opened up on Asamoah Gyan’s famous penalty miss during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Ghana were denied a semifinal berth at the World Cup courtesy of a Luis Suarez handball incident in the quarterfinals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



The former Liverpool and Barcelona forward prevent a goal-bound header from Ghana's Dominic Adiyiah in the final minute of extra time at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.



Suarez essentially produced a save on the line worthy of a goalkeeper and he was shown a straight red card as a result.



Ghana were also awarded a penalty, but Asamoah Gyan’s attempt from 12 yards crashed into the crossbar, which resulted in Suarez going mental on the touchline and sent the game to a shootout.



Uruguay won the penalty shoot-out to progress to the semifinals with Luis Suarez celebrated for his demonic act.

However, Kingston, who was part of the squad insists that Gyan shattered their dreams, but was quick to admit that it's part of the football.



"It was a mixed feeling, our dreams were shattered when Gyan missed from the penalty spot but most importantly we were at the center of history, missing penalty is part of the game," he told Ignite Media.



Gyan remains the country's all-time leading goalscorer with 51 goals. The 36-year-old has played in three World Cups in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil in 2006, 2010 and 2014 respectively.



Meanwhile, the Black Stars face Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay in Group H in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.