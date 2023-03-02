2
It was a penalty - Hearts coach Slavko Matic admits

Slavko Matic Slavko Matic

Thu, 2 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Slavko Matic has admitted that the penalty his team conceded in their game against Great Olympics was legal.

The Phobians conceded a supposed controversial penalty that cost them a 1-0 loss against Accra Great Olympics.

Speaking on the incident at the post-match press conference, a furious Matic tried to be tight-lipped but ended up questioning the refereeing in the game.

"If I start to talk about referees, it's not good; more than 24 fouls in the first half, as if we are playing basketball today, we cannot play, especially in the first half; you can't cover anything else, and you will get a red card at the end. We brought in a new striker to score goals, but we didn't score."

He, however, accepted the penalty decision but was not impressed with his general performance.

"We lost for nothing; penalty it was, yes! But if I talk about refereeing today, it is not good for us. Personally, I prefer not to talk," he said.

Samuel Abbey-Qauye's goal from the spot in the second half was enough to hand Olympics a win over their neighbours.

Hearts of Oak sit 6th with 28 points after 19 games.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
