It was a proud moment for me when I made my World Cup debut – Tariq Lamptey

0 GettyImages 1444276657 Tariq Lamptey in action for the Black Stars

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey has indicated that he feels proud after playing his first match at a World Cup tournament.

The Brighton & Hove Albion player was a second-half substitute last Thursday when Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking after the game, Tariq Lamptey said it was not only a proud moment for him but his family as well.

“It was a proud moment for both me and my family, I thank God for the opportunity that I was given, ultimately, the result wasn’t what we wanted and the main thing is that team get the right result, we wanted to get a win, positive result from the game, we didn’t get that so it was a bittersweet moment.

“I was proud to make my World Cup debut and grateful to be given the chance but I would like the team to get a positive result and it would have been fantastic all around but we are looking forward to the next game,” Tariq Lamptey said.

The defender is hopeful that Ghana can beat South Korea on Monday to stand a good chance of progressing to the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

 

