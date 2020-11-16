It was a very difficult game against Karela United - AshantiGold coach

AshantiGold head coach, Milovan Cirkovic, has admitted that their premiership opener against Karela United was very difficult.

The Miners played out a 2-2 draw with Karela at the Len Clay Stadium on Sunday, November, 15.



AshantiGold was leading 2-1 at halftime after Appiah McCarthy and Hans Kwofie had canceled Diawisie Taylor's 5th-minute strike.



Samuel Ofori came from the bench to score the equalizer fourteen minutes into the second half.



However, the Serbian is content that his side picked one point from the game.

"That's very true it was a difficult game. I think we played a bit low but in the end, I'm pleased with the one point," Cirkovic said.



"They (Karela) were very lucky to score two easy goals but the final result was Okay."



The Miners will take on Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday two at the Accra Sports stadium next Sunday.