It was always an honor to represent Ghana at the world stage - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo says he appreciates the opportunity to represent Ghana on the world stage as a player and as a coach.

Otto Addo started for Ghana as right midfielder in the 2006 FIFA World Cup game against the Czech Republic on 17 June 2006 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, which Ghana won 2–0. In 2006 he played in Ghana's 2–1 win over the United States at the Frankenstadion in Nuremberg.



After retiring he was appointed as a head scout of the Ghana national football team prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup.



The Ghana Football Association announced on 9 February 2022 that Otto Addo has been named temporary coach of the Black Stars ahead of the team's 2022 FIFA World Cup final play-off matches against Nigeria.



After drawing 1-1 with Nigeria's Super Eagles on March 29, 2022 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, he qualified Ghana (on away goals) for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On March 25, the Black Stars of Ghana drew 0-0 with the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium.



His tenure was extended after guiding Ghana past the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ghana won one game against South Korea and lost two against Portugal and Uruguay. After the Uruguay game, Otto Addo announced his departure.



Reflecting on coaching Ghana and playing on the world stage he took to his official Instagram page to post:



"16 years apart but the feeling is the same. It was always an honor and a blessing to represent the culture, hard work and the passion of our nation at the world stage. Let’s use the power of football and our love for the game to build and grow together. Ghana Osey!!!!"



