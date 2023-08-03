‘It was amazing’ – Eddie Nketiah shares experience after leading Arsenal as captain

Eddie Nketiah led Arsenal in a preseason tournament fixture

Arsenal youngster, Eddie Nketiah led the team as captain on Wednesday when the side locked horns with AS Monaco in the Emirates Cup.

The 24-year-old has been a Gunner for years and has gone through various age groups to become a regular in the first team.



Today, manager Mikel Arteta started the forward in attacker for Arsenal and handed him the armband as well.



Eddie Nketiah did not disappoint his manager as he scored to help Arsenal to win the Emirates Cup for the seventh time.



Speaking after the game, the striker described the experience of captaining the team as an amazing one.

“It was an amazing experience. Obviously, it was my first time, so I’m grateful to the coach for trusting me, and my teammates.



"It was really a special moment for me to lead the team out in front of my family, my friends, and also our wonderful supporters,” Eddie Nketiah said.



The striker and his Arsenal teammates are ready for the start of the 2023/24 football season.



Up next for the side, the team will take on Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, August 6.