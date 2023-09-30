It was amazing starting my first game for Leicester City – Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Black Stars winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, has expressed his excitement about starting his first game for Leicester City.

The 19-year-old signed for the Championship side on loan from Sporting CP and made three substitute appearances prior to the Bristol City game.



He was named in the starting lineup for the Bristol City game, which Leicester City won 1-0 courtesy of a penalty converted by Jamie Vardy.



Speaking after the game, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku expressed his appreciation to the fans for the support during the game.

He also said he’s excited that Leicester City won the game and are top of the Championship table after eight games.



“It was amazing for me. The support from the fans and everyone. We will keep going and with the win, I am so happy,” Fatawu said.



“I think this was the right team for me to choose, you know. So I am happy. I am just getting ready to be better and better. I am just happy to be here.”