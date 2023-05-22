1
It was an embarrassing defeat - David Ocloo on Hearts 5-1 loss to Medeama

David Ocloo Is The Assistant Coach Of Accra Hearts Of Oak.png Hearts of Oak coach, David Ocloo

Mon, 22 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak coach, David Ocloo has described their 5-1 defeat to Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League as an embarrassing one.

Medeama SC produced a five-star performance to defeat Accra Hearts of Oak by 5-1 to become the new league leaders in the Ghana Premier League.

Goals from Derrick Fordjour, Vincent Atinga, Kwasi Donsu, and a brace from Jonathan Sowah sealed the win for the Tarkwa-based side, with Salifu Ibrahim scoring the only goal for the Phobians.

Speaking after the game, coach Ocloo told the StarTimes that his players failed to play according to plan.

It is very embarrassing, we came up with a plan but nothing worked today. Congratulation to Medeama they played very well and were very clinical.

We gave them too much time and space on the ball and in football if you give your opponent time and space they will punish you.

He added that the league title race is over for Hearts of Oak.

The Phobians are 7th in the league standings with 45 points, 8 points behind new leaders Medeama.

