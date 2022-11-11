It was bad and terrible to see Laryea Kingston miss 2010 World Cup - Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana duo, Laryea Kingston and Stephen Appiah

Former Ghana captain, Stephen Appiah has revealed that the camp of the Black Stars was terrible after Laryea Kingston was dropped from the squad ahead of the 2010 World Cup.

Having missed out in 2006 due to suspension, Laryea was hoping to make the Black Stars squad for the Mundial in South Africa.



However, he was again dropped for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa by coach Milovan Rajevac despite being part of a provisional squad that camped in France ahead of the tournament.



Appiah, who was the skipper of the side at the time, has disclosed that the mood around camp was terrible after the winger’s axe.



According to him, many of the players expected Laryea to make Ghana’s World Cup squad, having played a key role in the qualifiers.



“In France 2010 when Laryea Kingston was dropped, it was very difficult because when we talk about the World Cup, Laryea Kingston was one of the players who made it possible for Ghana. In 2006 he couldn’t get a chance to go to Germany,” Appiah told JoyNews.



“In 2010 we camped in France and he was dropped, it was bad to see Laryea Kingston that evening. It was difficult because you don’t know what was going through his head that night because he did everything possible for the team to qualify.

“I went to his room with Richard Kingson his brother and it was terrible. I went to sleep thinking of Laryea Kingston, it was bad, very bad.”



Laryea was a mainstay in the Black Stars between 2002 and 2010, making 41 appearances and scoring six goals.



