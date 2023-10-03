It was difficult to leave Chelsea - Callum Hudosn-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi

In a heartfelt admission, Nottingham Forest's new attacker, Callum Hudson-Odoi, opened up about the emotional strain of parting ways with Chelsea, the club he had called home since the tender age of six.

With over a hundred appearances for the Blues, Hudson-Odoi's departure marked a significant chapter in his career.



The talented player, who made the switch to Forest this summer, wasted no time in leaving his mark, announcing his arrival with a stunning goal on his debut.



"We won the Champions League, we won the Europa League, we won the Super Cup, the Club World Cup. There are so many competitions that we won and it has been a nice feeling," he told Sky Sports.



"But at the same time it is like 126 games at 22 is crazy. I don't think a lot of people will get that opportunity to do that.



"It was emotional at times knowing that it was time to go but at the same time it was an excitement to know that it is a new adventure for me,"



On settling in Nottingham the attacker said he likes his new location because the roads are quiet and there is no traffic as compared to London.

"I know where I am going even from the training ground home, I know my way off by heart now. I think it is all good. I am enjoying it because the roads are quiet and there is no traffic," he added.



"London, anywhere you go you know you are gonna be in it. The roads in Cobham are the worst," he ended.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



