'It was me who let the team down' - Onana 'cries' after 4 - 3 UCL loss to Bayern

Manchester United goalkeeper, Andre Onana was inconsolable after his side's loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday September 21, 2023.

Erik Ten Haag's side arrived at a Allianz Arena on the back of a string of poor results in the English Premier League.



Redemption did not come in Europe after the side fought hard but lost to the hosts 4 - 3.



Onana was blamed for a number of the goals even as collegues consoled him on the pitch after the game.



At the post match press conference, the Cameroonian international sought to take responsibility for the outcome of the game.



“It’s my responsibility, because of me we didn’t win — and I have to learn from it. I have a lot to prove, because to be honest my start in Man United is not so good,” he is quoted to have said.

“It was me who let the team down,” he added.



Fair play to Onana for taking blame for United’s loss tonight. I'd argue the whole defense letting themselves down is a bigger deal.pic.twitter.com/tikg2b4TY7 — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) September 20, 2023

