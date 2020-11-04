It was not easy deciding to play in Ghana - Asamoah Gyan

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan joined ambitious Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities on transfer deadline day in Ghana.

The 34-year-old makes a return to the Ghana Premier League 17 years after leaving Liberty Professionals for greener pastures abroad.



Gyan has played in France, Italy, England and in the Gulf region for clubs such as Sunderland, Rennes, Udinese, Al Ain among others.



Speaking in an interview with his club's in house media, the former Ghana captain says he is excited to be back but it was a difficult decision deciding to play in Ghana.



"It feels good people from Ghana have been watching me play outside for all these years and finally I'm back home where I started.



So sometimes it brings memories from 2003 till now I just ask myself so how am I gonna play? Will I still play like 2003?"

"I think my name is a household name now and in 2003 I was not a household name, for now, people will be coming to the stadium purposely to come and see me.



I'm very happy to be playing in the Ghanaian league and in front of the Ghanaian fans.



It was not easy deciding to come home to play football" he added.



