‘It was not our day’ – Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman after Legon Cities stalemate

Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman says things didn’t work out in their favour when they hosted Legon Cities at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 12 2023.

The match ended in a goalless draw as the Phobians failed to break through the resilient defence of Cities. The Royals threatened an upset when as they had their moments but the Phobians decisively repelled any goal scoring threats.



The draw adds to the Phobians' ongoing difficulties this season, as they have secured only two victories so far.

The team's struggles in front of goal were evident, with possession dominance not translating into precision and killer instincts in vital areas.



Koopman insists his side fought hard for a goal but it was simply not their day. He told StarTimes: “Tried to find a solution in the game also with two strikers but it was not today. It was not our day.”