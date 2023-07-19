It was political - George Amoako reveals why he was sacked from Black Stars management committee

CEO of King Faisal, George Amoako

The CEO of King Faisal, George Amoako believes that he lost his position as the Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee on political grounds.

According to the former Kotoko CEO, he was axed from the position because he refused to be part of a political circle within Ghanaian football.



Speaking in an interview with George Kuntu Blankson, he claimed that the rest of the members of the committee were retained while he and Fred Pappoe were fired.



“It was only myself and Fred Pappoe who were not retained, all others were retained that was after the CHAN. I had covid during the CHAN so I joined the team later. When we came back, there were a lot of talks from the political circles that George Amoako should be taking out and I said take me out,” he said.



George Amoako feels fulfilled despite losing his post because he is still within the football business.



“I have been part of football for a long time and I cannot be part of political issues so I went out. I don’t regret leaving the place because it's not easy. I’m no longer the chairman but I am still in football so let me be,” he stated.

George Amoako was named as the chairman of the Black Stars management committee after Kurt Okraku won the GFA Presidency in 2019.



However, he was ousted as the Vice President of the GFA, Mark Addo was named as the new Black Stars management committee chairman.



At the time of his exit, it was reported that the leadership of the GFA were not impressed with the performance of George Amoako after a year in charge.



