It was really a difficult game against Aduana Stars - Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks FC head coach, Yaw Acheampong

Elmina Sharks FC head coach, Yaw Acheampong has said that their game against Aduana Stars on Thursday was very difficult.

Even though Sharks recorded a victory over the Ogya Boys, Yaw Acheampong admitted that the encounter was a tough one.



Sharks beat Aduana Stars 1-0 at the Nduom Sports Complex on matchday four of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

Experienced Richard Mpong scored the match-winner in the 23rd minute straight from a corner kick.



"It was very difficult especially in the first half, the first 15 to 20 minutes. We had to change our style and things turned around for us. It was really a tough game." Yaw Acheampong stated.