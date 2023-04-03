It was staged - Aduana Stars chief reacts to attack on Tamale City

Aduana Stars Football Club

General Manager of Aduana Stars FC, Takyi Arhin claims that reports of injury to some players and coaches of Tamale City are untrue and do not reflect exactly what occurred.

Tamale City FC after losing to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemanag Badu II Park were attacked by some persons believed to be supporters of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League leaders.



The suspected fans pelted the team bus of Tamale City with stones with some players and officials sustaining various degrees of injuries.



Reacting to the news, Takyi Arhin affectionately called Thunder said it was just staged because they could nOt have been attacked because they were given police protection.



"Yesterday we played with Tamale City what we normally do pre match technical meeting they were even late for 10 minutes. But when we ended we showed them their dressing room everybody who knows Takyi Arhin knows that I am very close with Idi. They came to the park around 2:47 even warm up...the game was delayed for 10 minutes."



"We played all the 90 minutes of the game nothing untoward happened on the field of play. When we finish we escorted them to their bus with police. He is not well informed these days those who got opportunity to go to Qatar if you decide to delay the referee will add time it was 10 minutes and the referee added. The goal came in the 95 minutes you can go and check if he says we played 117 minutes it is neither here nor there it is a figment of his own imagination."

"I am stating the bare facts 10 minutes injury time was showed the goal came in the 95th minutes you can call the referee you can call the match commissioner they will testify to this fact. Sometimes I ask myself that what you did to someone in the past if the same thing happens do you talk about it their game against Nsoatreman how many minutes did they play how many minutes injury time. So if you decide to delay time the referee will add time so they should aware of that bare fact this time you cant delay matches unduly when they haven't added time. When it is added two teams are playing that does mean you the away team is been cheated."



"I got to Sunyani then saw all those things on social media when we escorted them to their car they were given police escort. So they left the stadium going if you see the pictures lots of them are staged managed apart from the car's glasses that has been destroyed and I feel that is visible if you go to social media somebody who has been hit with a stone on the eye and he his head has been scrapped look at how they were conversing and laughing in the car. Lots of them are staged managed bandage on the player's head is just a staged managed," Arhin told Peace FM as quoted by Footballghana.



Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has banned Aduana Stars from using the Nana Agyemanag Badu II as their home venue in the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



JE/KPE