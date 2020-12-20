'It was too early to sack Maxwell Konadu' - Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako, Great Olympics midfielder

Great Olympics midfielder Gladson Awako says the decision to sack Maxwell Konadu as the head coach of the club was a haste decision by the management.

Asante Kotoko relieved Maxwell Konadu off his post following a 0-1 defeat to Olympics in the Ghana Premier League.



Awako who played a key part in Olympics victory against the Porcupines says the management of the club took a quick decision by sacking the former Black Stars assistant coach.



“I am not part of the Kotoko team but I think it’s too early for Asante Kotoko to part ways with Head Coach Maxwell Konadu.”, Gladson Awako said in an interview.

Maxwell Konadu since his appointment in 2019 and has played 29 games as Kotoko manager, won 9, drew 7, and lost 5, scoring 29 goals in the process.



This season, he has won 1, drawn 3 and suffered a defeat in five games.



Johnson Smith has been appointed as the interim coach and will lead the technical bench in their game against Dreams FC on Sunday.