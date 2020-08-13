Sports News

It was unfair – Akonnor on Ghana’s treatment of Kwesi Nyantakyi

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has bemoaned the nation’s treatment of former GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Nyantakyi, the biggest casualty of Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number12 documentary was forced to resign from his position as GFA president.



Nyantakyi also lost his roles as CAF Vice President and Executive Council member of FIFA.



The battered image of Nyantakyi is not the only thing he has got to deal with as the government has taken him to court on charges of conspiracy to commit crime and fraud.



Speaking to Starr FM, Akonnor praised Nyantakyi as the best GFA President he has dealt with.



Akonnor admitted that Nyantakyi made some errors but the way he was treated by the country was in his estimation quite harsh and unfair.

“It’s unfair he must have made his own mistakes and all that but the we put him down, I think it was a little bit unfair,”Akonnor posited.



“I experienced Nyantakyi and Kurt is now coming up so we can’t speak much about Kurt. He has done some things so far so we hope his will go well for him. I experienced Brew Burtler, Ben Koufie but Nyantakyi stands tall for me,” he said.



From Akonnor’s comment, it will not be out of place for one to conclude that presented with a chance to sign the ‘Free Nyantakyi’ petition, Akonnor will definitely append his signature to it.



The ‘Free Nyantakyi Movement’ is a campaign by some football administrators to have the state rethink its decision to prosecute the embattled lawyer.

