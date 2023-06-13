0
It wasn’t an easy task guiding Medeama to win the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title – Coach Adotey

Evans Adotey56 Head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Coach Evans Adotey

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of Medeama Sporting Club, Coach Evans Adotey has opened up his Ghana Premier League success with the club.

The gaffer was appointed to take charge of the Mauve and Yellow outfit in the second round of the 2022/23 league season.

This was a time the team was struggling to compete and management felt the side needed to take a new direction.

According to Coach Augustine Evans Adotey, being tasked to win the league title for Medeama SC at the time of his appointment when the team was seventh on the league table was not easy.

"It wasn't an easy task; the team was seventh on the league table and the target they gave me was to win the league,” the coach said in an interview with Asempa FM on Monday night.

After winning the Ghana Premier League title with Medeama SC, Coach Evans Adotey is now set to prepare the team for the next edition of the CAF Champions League.

