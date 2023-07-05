'It will be a big mistake' - Dan Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Kwasi Appiah over Asante Kotoko coaching job

Sports Journalist, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah has advised former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah to reject a proposal from Asante Kotoko to become the club's head coach.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah argued that the Porcupines do not plan to invest in the squad to build a formidable team for the manager and that in the end, the fans will turn against him and drag his reputation, which he has spent years to build, through the mud.



"You were part of the squad that the African Cup in 1983. You've coached Black Stars and made a name for yourself. I'm like your younger sibling and the advice I would give you is that, don't make a mistake by accepting the Kotoko job. Because Kotoko have no plans of investing and buying top players. They will dent the good reputation you've built and insult you. Capito, as your younger brother, this is my opinion," he said on his YouTube channel.



Former Ghanaian international and Black Stars coach James Kwasi Appiah is reported to have met with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.



The purpose of the visit is yet to be made official but it is reported that the former Ghanaian trainer could be named as the next Asante Kotoko coach on a long-term contract.



Kwasi Appiah had his first stint with Kotoko between 1992 and 1995 as an assistant coach before he was named as the head coach from 1995 to 1996.

The former Asante Kotoko defender was Ghana's assistant coach between 2007 and 2012 serving under Claude le Roy and Milovan Rajevac from 2007 to 2012



His last coaching role was with Kenpong Football Academy from 2021 to 2023, having also managed Sudanese side Al Khartoum and the Black Stars for the third time between 2017 and 2020.



Watch Dan Kwaku Yeboah's take on Kwesi Appiah's move to Kotoko below







EE/KPE