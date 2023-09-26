It will be a disaster if we don't win the GPL or FA Cup – Hearts player Aziz Nurudeen

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen, has disclosed that failure to win the league title and the FA Cup would be considered a disaster for the club.

The defensive midfielder hinted that the club's Bankroller and Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV has made significant investments to bolster their chances of clinching all domestic trophies.



"Our ultimate goal is to secure both the league trophy and the FA Cup. If we fall short of achieving this, it would be deemed a significant setback," explained Nurudeen.



He underlined the extensive efforts undertaken by the club's leadership, including the recruitment of new players and providing essential facilities for the team's preparation.



Nurudeen further emphasized the importance of fulfilling these aspirations, saying, "So with all these resources and support at our disposal, if we don't clinch the league title or the FA Cup, it's not just a setback; it's a total failure, a disaster. That's level of determination and commitment we have."

Hearts of Oak secured a 1-0 victory against Nsoatreman in week 2 of the BetPawa Premier League, with Aziz Nurudeen winning the Man of the Match.



The midfielder began his season with a second-half appearance in the team's 1-0 loss to Real Tamale United in a prior fixture at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE