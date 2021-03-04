It will be a dream come true to serve under Akonnor’s technical team - Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international, Laryea Kingston

Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston has expressed readiness to provide support to Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor, saying it will be a dream come true when given the chance to serve under him.

According to him, getting the opportunity to work under Akonnor would help him to develop as a coach towards future endeavours with the senior national team which the former midfielder had never hidden.



Speaking to Graphic Sports, he said, “It will be a dream come true to play a part in the national team with the Black Stars and I will accept a role when offered the chance by the coach,” Kingston told the Graphic Sports.



“Like I always say, I have a dream of coaching the Black Stars in the future, and playing a role in the team’s set up now will help build my capacity for the future.”

He capped 41 times for the Black Stars scoring 6 goals in the process.



Kingston, who holds a CAF License B certificate and is working on a UEFA License B badge, to join Akonnor's backroom staff but he says the Black Stars head coach, Akonnor, must decide on what role he would like him to play in his team.



In recent years, he has been busy developing young talents at the Akosombo-based Right to Dream Academy, and had a stint with the Under-19 side of a Danish club, Nordsjaelland, and worked with his compatriot, Mas-Ud Dramani, who is in charge of the team's U-19 team.