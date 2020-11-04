It will be difficult for Ghana to end Afcon trophy drought – Mohammed Polo

The Black Stars of Ghana

Former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder and 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo has said that it will be difficult for the Black Stars to end the Afcon trophy drought which has prolonged for 38 years.

The Black Stars have come close to ending the trophy drought in the last decade, losing to Egypt in Angola 2010 and to Ivory Coast in 2015.



According to the tough-talking coach, he does not see the country winning the Afcon title that has eluded Ghana for some time, saying Ghana football is not respected anymore on the continent.



Speaking to Koforidua based Bryt FM, he said: “To be frank, Ghana is not respected anymore on the continent. Mali scoring us 3-0 justifies what I am saying. Some years back, other countries had great respect for our game but as we speak it is no more because they are able to score us with ease”

He continued, “During our time, countries on the continent especially the North Africans had to cheat before they can score u. It is about time we start organizing ourselves well. I can emphasize North African countries are currently ruling the game on the continent”



“I think we are sleeping, a country that has been likened to Brazil. We had players that were compared to world-class players like Ronaldo, Messi, and others. We need to start organizing ourselves if we want to win a trophy but for now, I don’t think we can end the trophy drought anytime soon” he said.