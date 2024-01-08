It will be difficult for Ghana to win 2023 AFCON – Bernard Tekpetey

Bernard Tekpetey

Ludogorets striker Bernard Tekpetey says it will be difficult for the Black Stars to annex the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Despite showcasing good form with 11 goals and seven assists for Ludogorets this season, Tekpetey did not make the cut after initially being part of the 55-man squad.



Speaking to Asempa FM monitored by Footballghana.com, the Bulgaria-based striker asserted it will be difficult for Ghana to annex the title but expressed that with the support and prayers of Ghanaians, the team can excel.



“The AFCON tournament will be difficult but as Ghanaians, we need to support the team. Winning the trophy will not be easy for Ghana but with support and prayers from Ghanaians, the team can excel”



“In previous years, the Black Stars were loved by Ghanaians, so if we will bring it back I think the players available are really good enough to do something good”



The Black Stars will be competing for the title in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast this month as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.



Ghana are drawn in Group B, where they will face record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group phase.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.



Ghana have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.Ludogorets striker Bernard Tekpetey says it will be difficult for the Black Stars to annex the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title.



Despite showcasing good form with 11 goals and seven assists for Ludogorets this season, Tekpetey did not make the cut after initially being part of the 55-man squad.



Speaking to Asempa FM monitored by Footballghana.com, the Bulgaria-based striker asserted it will be difficult for Ghana to annex the title but expressed that with the support and prayers of Ghanaians, the team can excel.



“The AFCON tournament will be difficult but as Ghanaians, we need to support the team. Winning the trophy will not be easy for Ghana but with support and prayers from Ghanaians, the team can excel”



“In previous years, the Black Stars were loved by Ghanaians, so if we will bring it back I think the players available are really good enough to do something good”

The Black Stars will be competing for the title in neighbouring country, Ivory Coast this month as the search for a fifth AFCON title continues.



Ghana are drawn in Group B, where they will face record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group phase.



The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13 through to February 11, 2024.



Ghana have a history of success in the AFCON, having won the title four times, most recently in 1982. However, they have experienced defeat in three finals since then, including losses to Ivory Coast in 1992 on penalties and Egypt in 2010, as well as a repeat defeat to Ivory Coast in 2015.