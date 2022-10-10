It will be difficult for Hearts to score four against ASR Bamako - Aziz Futah

Aziz Haruna Futah

Former Hearts of Oak management member Aziz Haruna Futah has stated that the Phobians will find it difficult to put four goals into the net against ASR Bamako.

Aziz Futah explaining his statement said that the team will not succeed because of the current management and the inexperienced assistant coach who will manage the team against Bamako.



"You see football you can get all the best players in the world, pay them all the big monies in the world but if you don’t have a proper management to handle them.



"To bring them together to make them play their hearts out for the club you can't achieve the victory that you want and it will be difficult for Hearts of Oak to score four with a deputy coach, what experience does he have," he told Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"You pick a coach from your opponent, your perceived rival and you didn’t pick one of their best coaches you pick a deputy coach what tactics will he teach the boys," he asked.

