It will be difficult to influence and manipulate Chris Hughton - Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey believes it will be difficult for anyone to influence new Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton.

Hughton, 64, has replaced Otto Addo as the new trainer for the team.



However, the current Ghana Football Association [GFA] administration has been accused of interfering in the work of various coaches.



However, Lamptey, who is a Fifa U-17 World Cup winner believes it will be difficult for anyone to influence the work of the former Brighton boss due to his rich experience and pedigree in the game.



"Chris Hughton was part of the Black Stars technical team at the World Cup in Qatar so I am tempted to believe with what the media reports, he might have read all and heard it," he told Asempa FM as monitored by Footballghana.com.



"If Chris Hughton wants to change our system, this is the right time for him to do it. Having served as the technical advisor, he might have seen so many things. Now he has been awarded the head coach role so I am expecting him to correct those wrongs.

"With his experience and pedigree, I think it will be difficult for someone to influence the job of Chris Hughton," he added.



Prior to his appointment, Chris Hughton served as the Black Stars' technical advisor.



He is expected to name his squad for the doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers in the coming days.



Hughton will be assisted by George Boateng and Didi Dramani.