It will be suicidal and criminal to repeat 2014 Brazil fiasco in Qatar - GFA spokesperson

Source: Betty Yawson, Contributor

Director of Communications at the Ghana Football Association Henry Asante Twum has assured Ghanaians that the infamous appearance fee saga which marred Ghana's campaign in Brazil will not repeat in Qatar.

Ghana was in the news for all the negative reasons during the World Cup in Brazil after an amount of three million dollars was airlifted to pay the appearance fees of players who had threatened to boycott their final group game against Portugal.



Sources close to the team have also indicated that this development was the cause of player indiscipline that resulted in coach Kwesi Appiah sacking KP Boateng and Sulley Muntari who was involved in an altercation with management member, Moses Parker from camp.



Ghana subsequently lost to Portugal 2 - 1 to finish bottom of their group - hence falling to progress from the group stages for the first time since their maiden participation in 2006



Ghana have been presented with an opportunity to correct the wrongs in Brazil when they take on Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H at this year's event in Qatar.



Speaking to UntoldStories TV GH Henry Asante Twum is confident the unfortunate incident will not rear its head again as measures have been put in place to forestall such occurrence.

"Deep-seated conversations have gone on. That is an area that lots of time and energy have been committed to.



"We want to try as much as possible not to repeat what happened in Brazil".



"We have engaged the leaders or leadership of the Black Stars on numerous occasions Henry Asante Twum told Untoldstories TV GH.



" In fact, Andre’ was in Brazil, he experienced what happened together with Wakaso, Jonathan Mensah, and Jordan Ayew who are members of the Team today".



" And they know that it will be suicidal and criminal to repeat what happened in Brazil" he added.

"Continuously they have engaged their teammates to avoid controversy and any form of behaviour that will jeopardize and mar our participation at the World Cup".



Watch the full interview below.



