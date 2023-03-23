0
It will be wonderful for me to win my first game as Black Stars head coach – Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton In The Frame For Intriguing International Job 610x360.png Chris Hughton, Black Stars Coach

Thu, 23 Mar 2023

New Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton has stressed that he is targeting a win in his first match against Angola.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference ahead of the game on Thursday, March 23, Chris Hughton said it will be a wonderful thing for him if he manages to guide Ghana to beat the opponent.

“For me personally it will be a wonderful thing and of course hugely important to get the win but more importantly for the team. To win this game at home is hugely important,” Coach Chris Hughton shared.

Ghana will welcome Angola to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium tomorrow in a Group E encounter of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ghana’s game against Angola is scheduled to kick off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium tomorrow at 16:00gmt.

Subsequently, Ghana will play against Angola again on March 27.

 

