It will take a miracle for Ghana to get another boxing legend - Azumah Nelson

Boxing legend Azumah Nelson

Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson says the current boxers in Ghana ought to learn and be disciplined to become great boxers.

Popularly known as the ‘Professor’, Azumah Nelson remains Ghana’s greatest boxing icon whose dominant performance in the 80s and 90s placed Ghana on the highest pedestal.



According to the former WBC featherweight champion, most contemporary boxers are more focused on money than working hard to reach the apex.



Azumah who turned 64 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, said it will take a miracle to produce another boxing legend if they don’t have the fear of God.



“It will take a miracle to produce another boxing legend because most of our contemporary boxers can't go through the pain and hard work with humility and the fear of God, they don't have it. What they think about is only about money and that can't be possible”, he told Akoma FM.

Azumah was the only Ghanaian boxer who competed in the 1978All-Africa Games and 1978 Commonwealth Games, where he won gold medals in featherweight divisions at both events,



Azumah was a two-weight world champion, having held the WBC featherweight title from 1984 to 1987 and the WBC super-featherweight twice between 1988 and 1997. He also challenged once for the unified WBC and IBF lightweight titles in 1990.



LSN/KPE