It will take grace for Black Stars to win 2023 AFCON - Dan Kwaku Yeboah

Renowned broadcaster, Daniel Kwaku Yeboah, believes that only divine favour would assist the Black Stars in winning the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Speaking on GhanaWeb Sports Check, Kwaku Yeboah, who does not envisage Ghana winning the trophy, said the Black Stars' recent form is proof that the team is not a favourite for the tournament.



He stated that while it would have been easy to boldly declare crown Ghana the winner of the trophy ten years ago, the Black Stars had recently played in the continent's most prestigious competition as underdogs.



Regarding Ghana's group, he noted that Ghana have not beaten any top African opponent since 2021 when they beat South Africa in Cape Coast.



He also referenced Ghana exiting the 2021 AFCON at the group stage, stating that 'it difficult to predict' that the Black Stars will make it out of the group.



Ghana will be looking to end their 42-year hunt for a fifth AFCON title in Ivory Coast but head into the competition with a poor form of three defeats, one win, and a draw in their last five games.

They will begin their journey in Group B where they will face 7-time champions Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.



Watch Dan Kwaku Yeboah make his assertion about the Black Stars chances on Sports Check from 1st minutes:







EE/NOQ