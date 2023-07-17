It will take time for Ghana to be among the elite football nations again - Black Stars team manager

Black Stars team manager Ameenu Shadow

Ameenu Shadow, the team manager of Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, has expressed his belief that Ghana is currently not at the level where they can win every match.

Instead, Shadow suggests that the country should focus on learning from recent events and striving for improvement in order to regain their position among the elite footballing nations.



Shadow emphasized the importance of recognizing the current state of Ghanaian football and the need for substantial effort and investment to return to the top level.



He commended the Ghana Football Association for its dedication and efforts to restore Ghana's footballing prowess.

“I understand as Ghanaians we love our football and want to win all the time but it will take time.



“We need to do more and invest more to bring our game back to the top level and that would take time before we get to the top again and I know we’re learning from our mistakes”, he told 3Sports.