It would be a dream for me to play for Ghana- Hamburg defender Jan Gyamerah

German born defender Jan Gyamerah has revealed his desire to represent the Black Stars at the international level.

The Hamburg right back insists it will be a dream country to play for the African side despite representing Germany at the U-17 and U-18 levels.



"Even very. It would be a dream for me to play for Ghana," he told Hamburger Abendblatt. "I've been a big fan of the Black Stars since the 2006 World Cup. I was eleven years old then - and Ghana was at a World Cup for the first time," he added.



"I was really excited about it. I can still clearly remember Asamoah Gyan's first World Cup goal against the Czech Republic.'



Four years later Ghana nearly reached the semi finals of the World Cup, but lost on penalties to Uruguay in a dramatic finale to that match in South Africa.

The 25-year-old disclosed it was one of the unforgettable moments as a fan of the Black Stars.



"And four years later it was even more exciting. Ghana almost became the first African team to reach the semi-finals. In the 120th minute, Luis Suárez holds the ball on the line with his hand and Gyan shoots the penalty over it," Gyamerah said.



"We were eliminated on penalties. I will never forget these moments. Even then, I said to my father that I really wanted to play for Ghana one day."