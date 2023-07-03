Italian-born Ghanaian Giuseppe Agyemang completes move to U.S. Ancona move

Giuseppe Agyemang

Italian Serie C side U.S. Ancona has announced the signing of Italy-born Ghanaian left wing-back Giuseppe Agyemang on a two-year deal until the end of the next two football seasons.

The talented left-footed defender had his deal with fellow third division side, Imolese Calcio 1919 expired on June 30, 2023, and has now linked up with the Stadio del Conero outfit on a free transfer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.



An official statement confirming the sign of Giuseppe Agyemang read: US Ancona announces that it has acquired the sporting services of the footballer Giuseppe Agyemang.



Born in 2002, he grew up in the youth sector of Reggiana and then continued his growth path in the Under 17 and in the Primavera of Bologna.

The defender played in Serie D in Lentigione (56 appearances), before moving to Imolese in Serie C (33 tokens). Released from the Romagna club, he signed a two-year contract."



Giuseppe Agyemang featured in 33 league games for Imolese Calcio 1919 during the Serie C -B 22/23 league campaign.



Born and raised in the city of Reggio Emilia in Italy, he is still qualified to play for Ghana on the international stage as he is yet to be capped by the Italian national team.