Italian journalist slams Osimhen for deleting Napoli pictures, snubbing teammates

Marika Fruscio and Victor Osimhen

Italian journalist, Marika Fruscio, has descended on Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for supposedly acting rudely towards his teammates.

Osimhen, who has been trolled by the club on social media for missing a penalty, avoided shaking hands with his teammates after his arrival at the team hotel ahead of their game against Udinese on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.



According to Fruscio, who did not see anything wrong in the club's mockery of the player, Osimhen appearing moody and ignoring his teammates is uncalled for.



In her post on Instagram, she questioned why the Nigerian would want to sue the club over a 'sarcastic' video and also blamed the fans for making the player look like a god.



"Your a champion but it takes humility. What's the use of deleting the photos of the team that worshiped and supported you. What's the point of flirting like this?? Even legal action for a sarcastic video? An intelligent man would have laughed at it. BE THE PROFESSIONAL. HEAD DOWN AND WORK



It's our fault anyway that we make these players almost gods... JUST THE SHIRT, JUST THE SHIRT."



In the video shared by a Napoli-based blogger, Gennaro Del Vecchio, Osimhen, who looked unhappy, shook hands with Santoro but ignored his teammates Demme and Zielinski.

Despite the mockery saga, Victor Osimhen went on to score for Napoli in their 4-1 win over Udinese at home, taking his goal tally to four goals in six Serie A games.



EE/KPE







