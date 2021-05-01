Italian side Monza drop Kevin-Prince Boateng after casino visit

Kevin-Prince Boateng breached COVID-19 rules to visit a casino in Lugano, Switzerland

Kevin-Prince Boateng was dropped from the AC Monza squad to face Salernitana in the Serie B on Saturday.

The 34-year-old had to be omitted from the team after breaching COVID-19 rules to visit a casino in Lugano, Switzerland.



The player who tested negative after a swab had to be made to stay home after it was reported there could be positive cases at the casino.



Boateng is joined by teammates Bellusci, Donati, Gytkjaer, Armellino, Barillà, Anastasio and Bettella as players to miss the trip to Salernitana.

"AC Monza announces that the ATS Brianza and Milan have ordered the active isolation of the 8 players, all of whom are negative to the swab, about which the press has written. Consequently, they could well take part in the Salernitana-Monza match of May 1, 2021, but this will not be the case for exclusive technical reasons, due to a deficit in athletic training, not having had the opportunity to train from April 27," a statement from Monza read.



The former AC Milan and Barcelona forward joined the Serie B side in the summer transfer window and has since made 23 appearances and scored five times for the club.