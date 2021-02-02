Italian side Novara part ways with Ghanaian youngster Brian Kyeremateng

Italian-born Ghanaian winger Nigel Brian Kyeremateng

Serie C outfit, Novara Calcio have mutually parted ways with Italian-born Ghanaian winger Nigel Brian Kyeremateng on the transfer deadline day.

Kyeremateng, who joined the club in 2017 from giants, AC Milan is believed to have failed to live up to expectations at the Stadio Silvio Piola, hence his release.



"The Novara Calcio Company announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with Nigel Kyeremateng," the club confirmed via the official website.



"The Blue Club thanks Nigel for his commitment over the years in Novara and wishes him a career full of satisfaction."

Kyeremateng spent the 2019/20 football season on loan at US Folgore Caratese in the Italian fourth division league campaign.



The 21-year-old is still eligible to play for Ghana on the international stage despite featuring for Italy's national U-16 side.