Italian side Sampdoria join race for Kwadwo Asamoah's signature

Italian Serie A side Sampdoria have set their sights on Kwadwo Asamoah, but want to sign the Ghana midfielder at a zero price, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Asamoah has been declared surplus to requirements at the Milan-based giants after his injury troubles last term.



The Nerazurri are eager to offload the 31-year-old as they aim to clear the deadwoods for the 2020/21 campaign.



The former Juventus player was recently inquired about by Olympique Marseille, Fenerbahçe and Crotone but his €3 million annual salary has been the stumbling block.



Information reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate Sampdoria have penned down Asamoah as a target in the ongoing transfer market.

However, Claudio Ranieri's side want the player to free himself from his contract with Inter Milan before making any move.



Sampdoria are in the market for defensive enforcement following the departure of Jeison Murillo who left to join Spanish side Celta Vigo.



Asamoah joined Inter on a free transfer from Juventus in 2018 and although he featured a lot in his first two seasons, his playing time reduced significantly due to injury last season, with him having made just 11 appearances, in which he has provided one assist.