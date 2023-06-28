0
Menu
Sports

Ivorian Zaha, rapper Stormzy in partnership to buy AFC Croydon Athletic

Wilfried Zaha Locks Wilfried Zaha

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Grime artiste Stormzy, born Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, has agreed to a deal to buy Association Football Club (AFC) Croydon Athletic.

Stormzy, Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha and Danny Young, a former Crystal Palace head of player care, are a three-member consortium who are set to own AFC Croydon Athletic, a south London football team.

According to the ninth-tier English football club, contracts have already been exchanged with the existing owners, which will, eventually, make Stormzy and co "own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club".

"Whilst completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities.

"They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them," an official statement explained.

When the season starts later this summer, Stormzy, Zaha and Young hope to promote AFC Croydon Athletic from the Combined Counties League Premier Division South.

AFC Croydon Athletic plays at the Mayfield Stadium.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé