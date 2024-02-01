Ivorian fan in viral video apologizes to wife, children for requesting number of lady during Senegal match

Anselme Santos

The Ivorian football fan who was captured in a viral video having what appeared to be an intimate conversation with a lady at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium during the match between Senegal and Ivory Coast on Monday, January 29, 2024, has been identified as Anselme Santos.

The man who has now become a social media meme was captured whispering into the ears of an aesthetically pleasing woman after Ivory Coast snatched the equalizer against Senegal.



Anselme Santos has now detailed the story behind the conversation, disclosing that he was requesting the contact details of the lady.



He explained further that he was unsuccessful in his pursuit of the lady and consequently apologized for his actions.



In his apology, he explained to his wife and children that he was overtaken by adrenaline and over-excitement and that he fully regrets his action.



“In the euphoria, I told [the woman in the video] 'Give me your number'. It wasn't mean, but she didn't want to. So I didn't insist. I would like to take this chance to apologise to my wife and my children," Actu Foot quotes him to have said.



Hosts Ivory Coast eliminated champions Senegal in the latest shocker instalment at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The Elephants on Monday (January 29) took on the red-hot Teranga Lions in a round-of-16 game played at Stade de Yamoussoukro.



The Ivorians, came into the game with an interim coach, having suffered consecutive defeats to Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea.



In 90 minutes of the game, a strike from Habib Diallo was cancelled out by a penalty kick converted by Frank Kessie.



After a goalless extra time, the game had to be separated through a penalty shootout.



The hosts showed class and secured a 5-4 win to knock out Senegal while advancing to the quarter-finals of the 2023 AFCON.





