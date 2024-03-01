Ivorian footballer Archange Mondouo found dead in his room in Norway

Ivorian youngster Archange Mondouo

Ivorian youngster Archange Mondouo has been reported dead after his lifeless body was found in his apartment on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

His Norwegian club, HamKam, has confirmed the passing of the 19-year-old in an official statement.



"It is with great sadness that we have received the news that Archange Defringan Mondouo 'Akillas' has died. Our warmest thoughts go out to his family and relatives," the club noted.



Mondouo, who was commonly known as Akillas, was diagnosed with heart issues in 2023.

He suffered a heart seizure and collapsed during a training session in September 2023.



His club, as a result, put him on specialist examinations and continuous monitoring by the medical staff until his unfortunate passing.



