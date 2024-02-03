Ivory Coast thrash Ghana 4-0 in 2024 Futsal AFCON qualifiers

Ghana Futsal team

Ivory Cast smashed Ghana in the 2024 Africa Futsal Cup of Nations qualifiers in Accra on February 2, 2024.

The match came off at the sports hall of the University of Cape Coast as the Ivorians claimed a huge advance ahead of the return encounter.



The defeat against Ivory Coast is now Ghana's biggest defeat in history, with their biggest win dating back to 1996, when they beat Zaire, now DR Congo, 19-5.



Ghana team will need a pull a big win to stage a comeback and progress at the expense of Ivory Coast in the second leg is scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024, in Abidjan.

Ghana have not participated in the Africa Futsal Nations Cup since 1996 when they made their debut and lost to host nation Egypt in the final.



The 2024 Africa Futsal Nations Cup will be hosted in Morocco with the tournament set to kick-off from April 8 to April 11.



EE/OGB