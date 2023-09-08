‘Ivory Coast we're coming’ – Alexander Djiku after helping Ghana to qualify for 2023 AFCON

Alex Djiku

Ghana international, Alexander Djiku is delighted after helping the Black Stars to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The highly-rated defender was in action for the Black Stars on Thursday evening when Ghana hosted the Central African Republic in the final game of the qualifiers for the next AFCON.



He put on a good display and helped the Black Stars to come from behind to record a 2-1 win.



The victory qualified Ghana to be one of the countries that will compete at the 2023 AFCON.



Reacting to the qualification, Alexander Djiku said, "Ivory Coast we're coming.”

In his post on social media, the centre-back expressed appreciation to the Ghanaian fans for their support.



“Thank you for your support. Thank you, God," Alexander Djiku wrote on Twitter



